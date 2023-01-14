CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While the billion-dollar-plus jackpot was claimed by one ticket sold in Maine, there were a couple of North Carolinians who are taking home big-time lottery prizes, North Carolina Lottery announced Saturday.

Officials said the $2 Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Kick Mart on Albemarle Road.

The chances of hitting all five white balls were 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the $1 million prize.

Another lottery player in the Charlotte area also cashed in when a Charlotte woman grabbed a $100,000 Cash 5 prize. Charlotte resident Georgia Richardson took home just over $71,000 after taxes.

It was one of 14 sold nationally during the game’s second-highest jackpot of all-time.

The $1.35 billion jackpot went to a ticket in Maine.