CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in multiple south Charlotte neighborhoods are frustrated after a string of mail thefts.

An unknown suspect, caught on at least two surveillance cameras, was stealing from multiple mailboxes streets apart.

Ring camera video captured the suspects stopping in front of each home around 4:30 Saturday morning.

“So, as I drove out of the neighborhood, I noticed everybody’s mailbox covers were open,” said Kingston Forest Drive resident Paul Oswald.

About 20 minutes later, a security camera shows a similar car stealing from a mailbox in another neighborhood.

“When we had a customer tell us they put the check in the mailbox and we did not get the check, we said, ‘well, somebody must have stolen it out mail,'” a Houston Ridge Road resident said. “My boys when back and looked, and low and behold, there was a car pulling up at 5:00 in the morning stealing our mail.”

The U.S. Postal Service said it takes these crimes seriously on its website.

Mailboxes are federal property; damage could result in three years behind bars and up to a $250,000 fine.

None of the residents Queen City News spoke with said they contacted law enforcement or the U.S. Postal Service about the thefts. Instead, some have chosen to take other measures.

“It just opens up like that, and the mail drops in through here, so you can’t just stick your hand in it and take it out,” one neighbor said.

That man, who did not want to be on camera, purchased a new lock mailbox in hopes of not being a victim of mail theft again.

“We are going to try it out to see if it works, and then we are going to be more aware of cars driving around late at night,” he said. “If they look out of place in the neighborhood, just keep an eye on them.”