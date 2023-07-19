CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tests are underway this week on the Carowinds roller coaster after a cracked beam was replaced and a new one has been installed.

Repairs Underway: New support beam raised for Fury 325 at Carowinds

A crack was observed by a parkgoer on a support beam for the roller coaster Fury 325 in late June into July. Approximately 500 test cycles will be run and then more inspections will be conducted, both Carowinds and the fabrication company Bolliger & Mabillard said.

“Once the installation is complete, as part of our standard safety protocol, a comprehensive series of tests will be conducted to ensure the coaster’s safety and integrity,” Carowinds said in a written statement. “These will include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience. After that, we plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections of the entire ride throughout that period.”

Carowinds said Fury 325 is North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop. The roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.