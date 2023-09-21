CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Future plans have been scrapped at the site of NoDa’s Johnston YMCA site following a previously reported sale of the property and it’s back to the drawing board after the organization says an agreement with developers has fallen apart.

Earlier this year, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the sale of the property.

“Due to current market conditions, we are no longer under contract with the original developer and continue to explore options for the future of the property that will support us in accomplishing the following,” YMCA representatives said in a statement.

Representatives also said the idea around the sale was to help improve the organization’s financial position while continuing to serve the NoDa and north Charlotte communities.

The branch, which was initially going to close at the end of the year, will now stay open and continue to offer its programs ‘for the foreseeable future.’

“We’d like to thank our dedicated Johnston YMCA staff, members, and volunteers, along with the NoDa community, for their continued support of our Y.”

The Johnston Y has been a staple in the community for more than 70 years. A petition had been launched over concerns that trees and green space in the area would not be protected. It is unclear how much of an impact that petition had on the sale being nixed.

