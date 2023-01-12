CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Playing video games can earn you cash if you’ve got a fast trigger finger and don’t mind being on camera. Professional game streamers are set to rake in millions of dollars this year. That figure includes streamers in the Carolinas.

Millions of people watch or stream using Twitch, which is a streaming platform specifically designed for gamers. The interactions between gamers aren’t just talk, there is money involved from sponsorships to advertisements. Right now some professionals are cashing in and it’s as easy as playing your favorite video game.

Professional game streamers like Garrett Smithley, have built a mini-studio at home, complete with lights, cameras and a green screen.

Smithley streams the iRacing simulation, but he’s also a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His virtual racing during the week is a new way to engage with younger fans.

“It was a really cool way to intimately get with them on a really personal level,” said Smithley.

Fans can ask questions and chat directly with Smithley during the stream. The popularity of the interactive tool has only grown since the pandemic, with thousands of people watching at the same time.

“If you know anything about Twitch, that is a massive amount of people watching,” said Smithley.

Fans are not only watching, they’re recognizing who is playing the game.

“I was in Georgia, getting my oil changed and someone asked if I was Garrett Smithley. He said, I watch you on Twitch all the time. I said oh my gosh, that is so cool,” said Smithley.

NASCAR as a sport took advantage of streaming during the pandemic shutdown by broadcasting iRacing on network television. Smithley was able to snag a Logitech sponsorship from the exposure. At the same time other business owners reached out via the stream chat.

“It was definitely a cool opportunity for me not only personally, but professionally as well,” said Smithley.

There are others who are streaming as a professional network.

“We broadcast sports and eSports the same way anyone else would if it was on TV, but we just use Twitch as our platform,” said Gary Sexton from Podium Sports.

Podium Sports was formed in 2018 and immediately saw money start rolling in.

“A lot of what we do revolves around sponsorship money, we also have clients that pay for our services to stream their events,” said Sexton.

When streaming a virtual race on iRacing, leaders at Podium can charge clients between $75 to $500 per hour. That is just a small drop in a large bucket of how much money streamers can make.

According to data from SportsLens.Com, professional game streamers are expected to make more than $100 million dollars this year.

“Based on what I have seen over the past few years, it takes a lot of work to get it to a profitable point in streaming, but it’s there and people love it,” said Sexton.

As for how many people are tuning in to gaming streams, Podium Sports had 60,000 viewers for a single race during the pandemic. It’s estimated more than 580 million people will watch streaming game content this year.

Any game can be streamed, with some of the most popular games being Fortnite and Call of Duty.