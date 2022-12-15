Gaston County PD say a Belmont man had guns, drugs in house.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday.

Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road.

They said Faulkner had about two pounds of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, and three firearms.

Faulkner’s charges are:

Possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts)

Trafficking Cocaine (two counts)

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Manufacture Marijuana

After his first court appearance, he received a hold.

Anyone with information on this arrest can contact Sergeant Waldrop at 704-866-3320.