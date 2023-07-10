GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County woman purchased a $10 lottery scratch-off ticket and uncovered a $1 million prize, NC lottery officials announced.

Dawn Collis, of Gastonia, said while scratching the purchased lottery ticket, she reached her lucky number, scratched it off, and saw that she won it big.

“It was the No. 23,” Collis said. “That’s our lucky number. We were married on July 23.”

Collis told NC lottery officials that her daughter and son-in-law came into town to celebrate the Fourth of July, so her husband bought scratch-offs for her family to enjoy together.

“We like to all scratch together for entertainment,” she explained.

The $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket came from S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia. Collis won the first $1 million top prize in the new game, NC lottery officials said.

Collis could have chosen to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Jumbo Bucks debuted in June with seven $1 million prizes. Six remain to be claimed.