GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services received a $50,000 grant recently from Duke Energy Foundation to help residents prepare for and recover from severe weather events and natural disasters.

Also, the Rowan County Emergency Management got $25,000 to support the purchase of disaster response trailers.

The grant came days after the region suffered extremely cold temperatures with a wind that knocked out power to thousands of residents throughout the state.

Extreme cold & high energy demand continues to strain the grid. Please continue conserving energy and consider shutting nonessential lights until 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 to avoid possible rotating outages. We are grateful for your efforts. Be safe. Info: https://t.co/1c2Ek1yzMx pic.twitter.com/Nh59YsQNbv — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 25, 2022

Gaston County is one of 24 North Carolina organizations to collectively receive $750,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The partnership means Duke Energy will support a fully interactive fire safety trailer with severe weather response. In a press release, the power company said the trailer contains scenario options to prepare for fires and industrial incidents. The extreme weather package works to teach critical lifesaving measures is included.

The trailer will “take lifesaving skills to schools, and public events will allow Gaston County to reach a diverse and often underserved population that suffers disproportionately in emergency response situations.”

Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services director Kevin Gordon welcomes the trailer donation and its possibilities

“This grant will allow us to better educate and prepare our residents for severe weather and provide much-needed support in the event of an emergency,” Gordon said.

“I am so proud of the collaboration among Duke Energy, Gaston County, and Gaston County Emergency Management. This state-of-the-art mobile center will educate and inform all our communities in Gaston County, helping our citizens to be better prepared for emergency situations” stated Martha Wegner, Duke Energy’s Director of Government and Community Relations.