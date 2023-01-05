Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday.

Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.

According to filed court documents, evidence introduced at trial, and witness testimony, throughout an investigation into drug trafficking in Gaston County, law enforcement identified Ruff as a local drug distributor.

Between October 2020 and April 2021, authorities said Ruff sold cocaine base to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. At the time, Ruff was on supervised release from a prior federal drug conviction and had additional state convictions related to drug trafficking and drug possession.

The federal jury convicted Ruff of four counts of distribution of cocaine base. Ruff remains in federal custody, and his sentencing date is not known yet.