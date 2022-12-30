Gastonia leaders are asking the public to take a survey after the city got a $2.8 million housing grant.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia leaders are asking the public to take a survey after the city received a $2.8 million housing grant.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant will help people who need housing assistance or will lose their house. The survey will help city leaders determine where the money will be spent.

“We know that there is a great need in our city for housing assistance,” said Mayor Walker E. Reid. “We want the community to help us determine how best to use the funds by taking the survey and expressing their opinions.”

Leaders say the public can go online here and take the survey by Jan. 20.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to help us understand the needs for housing in our communities, and we encourage as many to take it as possible,” Director of Housing & Community Engagement Danette Dye said. “Information from the survey will be used to help the City develop appropriate programs for housing assistance.”

According to a press release, the HOME-ARP Grant funds can also be used for staff to manage the program and training and development for non-profit organizations.