GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The city of Gastonia is trying something new. This weekend marks the first time that patrons can walk around the city’s downtown area with an alcoholic drink.

City officials hope this will get people walking through downtown again, and eventually business will grow.

The district operates Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It is sectioned off from east to west along Main Avenue from Caromont Heath Park to Broad Street.

“I received a lot of people that were like, ‘Hey, you just saved my life. I’ve been trying to see what bars were open and why bars wanted to do it this day on the street.’ And I was like, well, you came to the right place,” said Vita Tequis manager Gerardo Alvarado.

Vita Tequis is one of only a few businesses participating in the initiative, hoping to bring more people into the restaurant. And more people will mean more money.

The 2020 census says the population grew by nearly 9,000 people from 2010 to 2020. But for a city that is only about 53 square miles, that is a significant increase.

“It’s been growing very rapidly since ’05. You know, nobody was here downtown not long ago—about six months. It’s growing quickly. It’s going to be another Charlotte,” he said.

Vita’s is locally famous for its lime margaritas, and now patrons are no longer forced to finish drinks at the table; they can now ask for them to go.

The city provided to-go cups with the restaurant’s logo, and the restaurant or bar must place a social district sticker on the drinks before they leave.

“We took a class for preparation on [what] we had to do, and it’s basically self-explanatory. ‘Two drinks per person’ means you have the right to refuse service if they, you know, had more than enough alcohol and they’re being rude, so you can actually play your rules as well,” he said.

Becky and David McDonald say they are excited to see where the social district takes the city. After dinner at Vita’s, they were happy to walk out with their drinks in hand.

“Most of these businesses are small businesses, and they need the revenue. And so long as it’s done responsibly, you know, and I know that the police are working together with the businesses, from my understanding. So as long as it’s done responsibly,” Becky said.