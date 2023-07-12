(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Massive cranes arrived at Carowinds on Wednesday as work continues to repair the Fury 325 roller coaster.

The theme park shut down the ride after a customer noticed a massive crack had opened up in one of the support columns. A new support column is set to arrive at the park this week.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the theme park said the process has begun to remove the existing column and on Thursday the new column will be delivered by the fabricator, Bollinger & Mabillard. Once the installation is complete, the ride will operate for 500 full cycles before being opened to the public.

Carowinds said Fury 325 is North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop.

The roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.

State inspectors will have to give the final approval before the ride can reopen.