CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited a daycare in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to highlight his proposed budget investments in early childhood education.

Public funding helping keep preschools and daycares open will run out soon and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers recently proposed spending $300 million in state money to extend the program.

The House will vote on its version of the budget this week which will not include that additional funding; Cooper says it’s critical to keep to program running.

Republicans are still bantering about the issue and it could be part of the finalized budget in later 2023.