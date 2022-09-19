CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A charcoal grill was the culprit of a south Charlotte house fire that caused an estimated $250k worth of damage on Monday morning, according to the Fire Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.

(Courtesy: CLT Fire)

Investigators deemed the fire was accidental, as ‘smoldering embers’ fell through open vents on a charcoal grill.

Officials say about 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 37 minutes.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.