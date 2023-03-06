CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — GRIT coming to FOX 46’s family of television station options in the Charlotte-Rock Hill area.

Nexstar Media, Fox 46’s corporate owner, recently switched from MOVIES! to GRIT last week. Television viewers can tune in to 46.4 to watch that channel.

In addition to 46.1, TV watchers can check out CHARGE! (46.3), Heroes (46.5), ION (46.6), The Grio (46.7), and Rewind (46.8).

It is not known where the MOVIES! channel will find a home in the Charlotte region.

Queen City News contacted the channel’s owner, Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting, about the move. A representative said the MOVIES! channel is seeking a new affiliate in the area.