CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cheryl Lambeth is a master manipulator. That’s sort of a loaded statement but relax, she’s a puppeteer, and bringing inanimate objects to life is her way of life. Going in we knew her claim to fame is a puppet-related Guinness Record, so we pulled a few strings to watch her work.

Our story was recorded in front of a live audience.

“Are you guys showing off?” Lambeth asks her cats Magpie and Kahlua. “Say ‘Hello’ to our guests.”

Lambeth’s finger puppets are out of this world.

“Star Wars puppets, I have Star Trek puppets,” she said.

Harry Potter, as well.

“I make them for kids, and adults seem to love them too,” says Lambeth.

And for her cats, watching her make finger puppets is the next best thing to chasing a laser pointer.

“Oh yes and occasional thieves of them as well. They’ll steal them and play with them,” she said, as Kahlua walked around on the dining room table behind her to see the puppets up close.

“That doesn’t surprise me!” says Lambeth with a laugh.

“There we go!” Lambeth says after finishing one.

Her collection spiked in numbers since the start of the pandemic, including a COVID-19 puppet and Ghostbusters.

When you’ve got that many finger puppets, who ya gonna call? No, you do not call Ghostbusters, you call Guinness.

“I’m Cheralyn Lambeth and this is my Guinness World Record Attempt,” she said in her video entry.

Lambeth has the Guinness Record for the largest collection of finger puppets, with 563.

Who knew that was a thing? Well, she did.

“It was a huge accomplishment,” she says,

“Ever since I was a kid, I always loved puppets and grew up watching TV shows such as Mr. Rogers and, of course, Sesame Street,” Lambeth explains in her video submission.

She received the honor after sending in a video and other documentation of her impressive puppet regime.

And it’s clear she’s bent on breaking her own record one day.

“To add to the collection, I’ve got a ghost and puppet, and of course one of my favorite characters from Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski,” Lambeth says.

Lambert plans to open an Etsy store soon, where she’ll sell her finished products as well as puppet kits for those interested in making them.

She’s gained worldwide notoriety with small creations, but Cheralyn also has a track record of big-time productions, including work at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Of course, the late Henson was the creator of Sesame Street and The Muppets.

“But certainly, my favorite puppet work was when I worked at the Henson workshop in New York on the TV show Dinosaurs and the film The Muppet Christmas Carol. That was certainly a great experience.”

She rubbed elbows with iconic Muppet characters, from Animal to Gonzo.

“It encouraged and inspired me to work with puppets,” said Lambeth.

“And I made this puppet, it was a commission for a friend of mine,” she says, showing us a recreation of the character Fizzgig from the film Dark Crystal.

“It’s very satisfying!” she said of the work.

And my, my, you if you could have seen Magpie the cat’s eyes wide open as Lambeth opens and closes Fizzgig’s mouth.

“Ha ha!” Lambeth laughed.

The beauty of puppetry is that whether it’s something that’s complex or simple, the result is smiles.

“A pair of scissors, some felt, and a glue gun and you’re good to go. That’s how Jim Henson got started,” she says.

It’s not hard to put a finger on why it’s her labor of love. At home, it seems that just about anything she makes is the cat’s meow.