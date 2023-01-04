STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young Charlotte residents are facing charges following a checkpoint stop on New Year’s Eve, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were conducting a checkpoint on New Year’s Eve along Garner Bagnal Blvd. and Cochran Street. One driver was stopped for operating without a driver’s license and a search was conducted. Heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and two handguns were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three Charlotte residents were in the vehicle, Cameron Bacon, 20, Kayla Meeks, 18, and Juan Black, 20. Bacon was arrested and faces a slew of drug-related charges and possession of a gun as a felon. He is being held on a nearly $500,000 secured bond.

Meeks was charged with carrying a concealed gun and Blac was given a citation for marijuana and released.