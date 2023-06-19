CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Oakhurst neighborhood is turning into one of Charlotte’s most desirable spots for development.

The Nicols Company estimates 80,000 automotive trips occur daily at the intersection of Monroe Road and Wendover.

“That’s a good thing for small businesses to attract customers, you know, new customers,” said Corey Singleton, the owner of Singleton Barber Shop.

Singleton is one of only a handful of small business owners left in the area. In recent years, he has seen several others get bought out or replaced.

“I kind of knew it was going to happen,” Singleton said. “[I am] sad to see it go.”

The most recent to close its doors was Gus’ Sir Beef. The longtime family-owned restaurant opened in the 1960s and officially closed in April.

Gus Bacogeorge’s children now own the property: Lisa Leigh Schwartz, George Bacogeorge, and Thrace Bacogeorge.

“We all agreed that it was the best decision to make,” said co-owner of the property and former restaurant manager Thrace Bacogeorge. “Do we still have a little anguish over that? Yes. But are comfortable with it? Yes.”

Bacogeorge talked about the tough decision he and his siblings had to make following the death of their parents and the financial struggles the business faced during the pandemic.

“The cost was just too much to have to deal with,” he said. “Ultimately, we wanted to keep that running for as long as we could.”

The family ultimately decided to put the property up for sale.

Monday, for sale signed, surrounded the restaurant and unused land behind it — a total of 1.7 acres.

“We are invested in that piece of property, not just financially,” he explained. “We are invested in our soul and spirit, and we want to see everything good that can possibly happen for that community happen.”

The family is working with the Nicols Company to sell the property.

In an email to QCN, the company’s broker, Frank Jernigan, wrote the following:

"Given the land's unique attributes and its desirability, we firmly believe that the land holds more value than any of the existing buildings. As intersections of this caliber become increasingly scarce in Charlotte, we envision this site as an exceptional opportunity for a fantastic mixed-use development. The potential for this location is immense, and we are excited to explore its possibilities."

Bacogeorge hopes an investor will show interest and create a piece of land to add to the growing community.

“For me, and I know my sibling feels the same way, it is more than that,” Bacogeorge said. “That place was there for a long time. It was a huge part of our upbringing as children, but also a huge part of our lives because family never left running that business for all of the years that it was open.”

Bacogeorge said they are already receiving offers for the property.