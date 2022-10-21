CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there.

If you frequently visit Uptown Charlotte you’ve probably seen the empty parking structure. Drivers can see it from I-277 and the same goes for anyone walking around First Ward. The parking garage has sat empty for so long neighbors are now calling it an eyesore.

“We lived on the other side of First Ward and it has been here ever since you get off the exit up there,” said neighbor, Mike Truehart.

The now-vacant property has caught the curiosity of First Ward neighbors for at least the past five years.

“Everyone asks me, ‘what is it?’ And I say it’s just a parking garage, but we don’t have any update on what it is,” said neighbor, Coryn Torres.

The property at 707 North Brevard Street was part of a project announced in 2015 by Levine Properties. There were plans for 410 apartments and retail space, all on the 3.3-acre parcel of land.

The development would wrap around the parking garage, with an opening planned for 2021.

Today, seven years after the announcement, the site is a ghost town. There are no construction workers or even construction equipment.

The current view for neighbors is of concrete beams with rusting rebar. The parking garage’s entrance is boarded shut.

“It just looks unfinished. A lot of people need parking. A lot of people need help around here so it would be nice to have something done,” said Truehart.

The area is part of the North Tryon Vision Plan, a public-private partnership focusing on developing 50-square-blocks in Uptown.

Neighbors near 707 North Brevard are still hopeful something will eventually be built.

“A nice shopping center, maybe go shopping there. Maybe a Publix? Something like that. Something close by,” said Torres.

According to an article in the summer of 2019 by The Charlotte Ledger, a spokesperson for Levine Properties said the delay in construction was due to a redesign and work would restart later in the year. Neighbors say that never happened, all construction equipment and a construction trailer were moved out.

Queen City News reached out to leaders at Charlotte Center City Partners, who are part of the North Tryon Vision plan. They told us they didn’t have any information on what is happening at the property, but to reach out to a Levine Properties spokesperson.

A spokesperson told Queen City News we would need to speak with someone at Levine Properties directly. Multiple emails and a call to Levine Properties has not been returned.