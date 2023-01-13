Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday.

Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.

The Harmony man reportedly stole numerous catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business on Old Mocksville Road just outside the city limits of Statesville on Sept. 26. Authorities opened up an investigation of the thefts.

A month later, detectives spotted the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance equipment. They said High droved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while leaving the business in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 at a high rate of speed.

Detective Vargas also identified High from Harmony as the suspect observed driving the vehicle. At that time, Vargas obtained 20 felony arrest warrants against High based on evidence from the investigation.

After Tuesday’s arrest, detectives interviewed High and learned about additional evidence in the case.

Magistrate T. Thompson put High under a $75,000 secured bond.