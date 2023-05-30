CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte woman, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Charlotte-Meceklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Beryl Perkins, 72, was last seen Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. near Andover Creek Drive.

She operated a silver 2014 Buick Verano with SEED633 North Carolina license plates. Perkins was wearing a pink shirt along with a pair of jeans.

She suffers from cognitive issues. Anyone with information should contact 911.