CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A social media glitch with the account run by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police falsely stated that there were delays at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to a suspicious package Christmas morning, the department said late Monday morning.

CMPD stated around 10:52 a.m. Christmas morning that a suspicious package was causing delays at the airport. The department later confirmed with Queen City News that the tweet was sent erroneously due to an automation error and that the department was working to correct the issue.

Last week a suspicious package caused heavy delays at the airport, shutting down foot traffic for a brief period and causing road backups outside the terminals.