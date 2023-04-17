CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that time of the year again, strawberry lovers! The strawberry season officially starts in April, through a late freeze this year was tough on local crops.

However, many farms across the Charlotte area have started to open for folks to come pick their own strawberries!

The state is the fourth-largest producer of strawberries in the U.S., growing about 1,100 acres per year. Strawberry season typically runs from April to early June.

Below is a list of pick-your-own strawberry farms in the Charlotte area. If you travel to the area farms, make sure they have their strawberries ready for you! The majority of them don’t require a reservation, but pets are not allowed.

Springs Farm

Strawberry season is just a small part of Fort Mill’s Springs Farm Market, which offers fresh produce, baked goods, jarred items, homemade dessert mixes and even homemade soft-serve ice cream. The field just down the road from the market; no reservation is needed.

835 Springfield Pkwy., Fort Mill, S.C.

PYO Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Carrigan Farms

The picking season at Carrigan Farms began April 13. The Mooresville working farm says they provide an “authentic strawberry picking experience.” The remainder of the farm is not open to the public at this time; no reservations are needed.

Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, N.C.

PYO Hours: April 17-21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; more dates coming soon

Lineberger’s Farm

Lineberger’s is a longtime family farm offering pick-your-own strawberries, blackberries and muscadines, depending on the season. Though the family has two properties, only the Iron Station (Berry Hill) location is offering pick-your-own strawberries.

2295 Hudson Poultry Road, Iron Station, N.C.

PYO Hours: 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check Facebook page beyond this week

Bush-n-Vine Farm

Bush-N-Vine invites visitors to start new family traditions at its strawberry patch. The farm’s York, S.C., location offers picking on Saturdays only. Owners plan to open for the season on Saturday, April 22.

1650 Filbert Hwy, York, S.C.

PYO Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Black’s Peaches

The late freeze has already impacted Black’s Peaches namesake crop, but strawberries are still available for picking this spring. Black’s promotes pick-your-own as a meaningful experience for the entire family. Check-in is at our store.

1800 Black Hwy., York, S.C.

PYO Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; check Facebook page for future days

Hall Family Farm

Hall Family Farm has deep roots in southern Mecklenburg County, but now sits in the Van Wyck area of Lancaster, S.C. The sprawling property grows strawberries in the spring and pumpkins (and a corn maze) in the fall. You’ll likely see a member of the family out working the fields on your visit!

445 W. Rebound Road, Lancaster, S.C.

PYO Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check Facebook/website for daily operations

The Ivy Place

At the Ivy Place, its vision is for families and friends to pick produce together, create memories, experience the growing process at the farm that’s also in the Van Wyck area. Strawberries are among the many primary crops, along with blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and cut flowers.

8525 Van Wyck Road, Lancaster, S.C.

PYO Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Wise Acres Organic Farm

Wise Acres in Indian Trail is USDA certified organic farm, and owners provide wagon rides and fresh-cut flowers in its packages. It does require reservations for its strawberry picking. April reservations have sold out, and ones for May open at 5 p.m. April 28. Visit the website for the sign-up link.

4701 Hartis Road, Indian Trail, N.C.

— If you would like to be added to this growing list, please email digital@qcnews.com with your information.