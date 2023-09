FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Would you like to support a good cause and go to SCarowinds for free?

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 8, you can donate blood to receive a limited-edition t-shirt and one free ticket to go to SCarowinds on a select Sunday while supplies last.

OneBlood will be set up at the Cabela’s parking lot at 1000 Cabelas Drive, Fort Mill, if you would like to donate.