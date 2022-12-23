CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a winter blast many said they knew was coming, but it’s a shock to the system now that it is here.

“It was a little colder in the morning,” said Dustyn Ordonez as he walked with his friend. “It’s been getting better, but the wind is really bad. It’s just piecing cold.”

Cold outside, Duke Energy crews are working hard to ensure it doesn’t reach the same temperature for some inside their homes. Trees are falling due to the high winds in many areas of Charlotte.

Crews worked in the area of Douglas Drive as a tree rested on power lines and across the street in the west Charlotte neighborhood. Other tree service companies were out providing estimates to homeowners.

“Surprised, no anticipation of it hitting us like this,” said Rod Sisk with Carolina Tree Care. “I don’t want to see anybody’s stuff get tore up. But this wind really adds fuel to the fire.”

Talking about heat, some walking in the city say they wish it was warmer. But not everyone fears the winter blast.

“Folks from Charlotte aren’t used to the weather this windy and cold,” said Air Force veteran Kevin Gangadeen. “But it’s like everything else; you’ve just got to adapt and overcome.”

“We haven’t experienced this cold here in a while in Charlotte, so definitely abnormal,” added Ordonez.