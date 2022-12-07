CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket.
“I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.”
Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte.
“I was so nervous I couldn’t sleep last night,” he said.
The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every purchase; when Lynch bought his ticket, the jackpot reached $201,632. Because he bought a $5 ticket, he won 50% of the jackpot.
He plans to use the winnings to give back to his family and travel to see them over the holidays.
“I told them their dad has a little blessing for them,” Lynch said. “You bless the people around you who have blessed you along the way.”