TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More octane and more money in your wallet.

Droves of people are going to a local Sheetz in Troutman for gas at $1.99 a gallon in droves.

“We’ve got $1.99 gas!” said Frank Burgess. “Come on.”

It’s not the company’s first time doing this type of promotion.

“We are extending the offer to people as they hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said CEO Travis Sheetz in a statement.

“That is really great because a lot of people are out on the road during the holiday time,” added Margaret Reid as she was filling up. “You know, moving from family to family. It’s a big day.”

Sheetz also tells people to make sure they can use the gas blend due to the higher amount of ethanol.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas in Iredell county is $3.36, which is $0.30 cheaper than the national average. AAA also predicts over 50 million people will travel 50 miles or more for a holiday, making it a perfect time for relief at the pump.

“My trip to California, it’s $5.99 a gallon out there,” added one woman as she filled up. “Yes, we’re better than some areas, but it definitely could be better.”

People filling up say they’ll be back before the prices go back up.

“Anytime the gas is like this, I mean, come on,” said Burgess.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The $1.99 a-gallon gas runs until November 28th at locations with the Unleaded 88 blend.

Sheetz officials say that it is 368 stores.