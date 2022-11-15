CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter announced on Tuesday it’s pulling some side items from its Thanksgiving pre-ordered holiday meals.

The Matthews-based grocery store confirmed with Queen City News it is voluntarily removing the side items from the holiday meals due to quality concerns.

It impacts about 5,000 customers who have already pre-ordered the Thanksgiving meal. The turkey, hams, and prime rib are still available to customers at this time.

Harris Teeter said it’s offering $50 gift cards and is not charging customers who have already ordered the meal. Harris Teeter released this statement to Queen City News: