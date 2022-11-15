CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter announced on Tuesday it’s pulling some side items from its Thanksgiving pre-ordered holiday meals.
The Matthews-based grocery store confirmed with Queen City News it is voluntarily removing the side items from the holiday meals due to quality concerns.
It impacts about 5,000 customers who have already pre-ordered the Thanksgiving meal. The turkey, hams, and prime rib are still available to customers at this time.
Harris Teeter said it’s offering $50 gift cards and is not charging customers who have already ordered the meal. Harris Teeter released this statement to Queen City News:
Quality and product integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter. In an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily withdrawn specific items from our deli departments due to quality concerns.
Our insistence on offering products which meet our stringent quality standards may temporarily impact availability of select fresh items.
This withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in our Holiday Dinners. Harris Teeter is proactively communicating with customers who pre-ordered Holiday Dinners to offer a resolution, and we are still accepting Holiday Dinner orders for Turkeys, Hams and Prime Ribs only.
We understand how important quality food is to our customers’ holiday traditions, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to ensure the best quality and selection.Harris Teeter