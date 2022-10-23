CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Operations Command, victim services, CSI, Medic, CFD, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.