CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say a Tuckaseegee Road fire has shut down traffic in both directions Wednesday morning.
Queen City News confirmed the fire at Cuzzo’s Cuisine.
The fire started in the 3400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Officials said the fire involved a single-story home with smoke and flames showing on arrival.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the road was closed between Karendale Avenue and Glenwood Drive.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.