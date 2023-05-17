CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say a Tuckaseegee Road fire has shut down traffic in both directions Wednesday morning.

Structure Fire Update; 3400 block of Tuckaseegee; Restaurant; 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 1 hour; no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation. https://t.co/bdzS97owwt — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 17, 2023

Queen City News confirmed the fire at Cuzzo’s Cuisine.

The fire started in the 3400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Officials said the fire involved a single-story home with smoke and flames showing on arrival.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the road was closed between Karendale Avenue and Glenwood Drive.