HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It all started with a dog.

“My dog knows when we’re in the McDonald’s drive-through — as she loses it, just watch,” Maceon McCracken said in a TikTok video.

And it turned into a Christmas miracle.

McCracken sometimes brings her dog with her through a Huntersville McDonald’s, and she’s made friends at the drive-through window. Their wholesome interaction eventually made it to TikTok.

Until one day, the interaction wasn’t so happy. McCraken says she pulled up and saw the cashier, Shannon, in tears.

“It kind of caught me off guard a little bit,” McCracken said. “She was just telling me that she had such a rough morning, and seeing my dog made her happy, and it was almost happy tears because she was just having a bad day.”

She returned to TikTok and encouraged other tik tokers to lift the worker’s spirits by taking their pets through the drive-thru.

And in a matter of days, with millions of views, TikTokers suggested a Go Fund Me fund to help Shannon get through the holidays.

“I was like, we’ll just set a goal of $1,000, and I posted it, and we hit our goal within an hour,” she said.

After a few days — thousands came in from people everywhere.

“I have officially turned off the Go Fund Me. You amazing people have raised $6,050 after the fees and everything. It’ll be about $5,600 to… a stranger,” McCracken said.

She found out the day after starting the GoFundMe — Shannon’s transmission in her car went out.

“It just gave me cold chills because we had already started the Go Fund Me at that point, and not knowing that she could’ve just been having a bad day, but it just made me feel like everything happens for a reason, and I was meant to go through the drive-thru that day,” McCracken said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After scheduling a meet-up — McCraken delivered a box of dog treats — and the money as a generous and spontaneous Christmas gift.

“It’s 5,600, and so that’s yours.. and I hope that it helps,” she said in the TikTok video.

And it all started with a dog.