BALLANTYNE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction on the I-485 express lanes project in Mecklenburg County is ongoing, and closures will have an impact on late-night travel.

On I-485 near Johnston Road, overnight highway lane closures are expected over the next few nights as workers set bridge grinders.

Just after midnight, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 18th, crews will close all lanes on the I-485 inner loop. Traffic will be detoured to Johnson Road, continue onto Pineville-Matthews Road, and hop back on I-485.

Jen Thompson of NCDOT says that weather permitting, they hope to wrap up construction by the end of the week.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning. NCDOT reminds drivers to slow down, be careful of workers in the area, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

For real-time traffic information, visit drivenc.gov.