CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Property crimes are on the rise across the nation and the Queen City.

Construction sites, homeowners and small businesses are being targeted by thieves looking to make a quick buck.

Christina Murphy, owner of The Pearl Pagoda, opened her clothing and apparel store in May at the corner of Park Road and Woodlawn Road. The Southern California native had the goal to offer customers more than just a place to shop.

“[I] created a patio in the back, which is really part of our master plan of creating an experiential store, where it is not just about retail, but we can have community events,” she said. “We do small fundraisers for local schools and nonprofits.”

Video footage at The Pearl Pagoda shows the suspects who apparently stole steel and aluminum rods from the 40-foot patio. (The Pearl Pagoda)

Murphy was well on her way to completing her vision, which came with a price tag. She says she spent around $7,000 on steel and aluminum rods to cover her 40-foot patio, which would eventually be stolen overnight by unidentified thieves driving an SUV.

The suspects were even caught on camera.

“They knew what they were doing,” she said. “They covered the license plate. They covered their face. So, that is the part that feels a little depressing, I think, because what more can you do?”

“You can hear the Ring camera chiming away as they are loading up. It didn’t do any good.”

Murphy is the latest victim of a rising trend of property crimes Last month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a 13 percent rise in such incidents so far in 2023 from the previous year.

Increasing prices of building and construction materials make items like steel pipes a prime target.

“I think what really makes me sad is that they probably sold it for pennies on the dollar,” she said.

Murphy says this is the second time her shop has been a target of thieves, and while it’s only delaying her plan to open a multi-season patio, she is not giving up.

“It just sort of put a damper on it, because I feel like we are a very positive, happy place looking to help people in the neighborhood with whatever their causes and missions are and to have that happen,” she said. “I am a small business. I am just me. I can’t just replace things like that.”