CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating with excitement after winning a $388,927 lottery jackpot last Friday, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Heather Malo, 48, won after buying her $1 Cash 5 ticket online.

“When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” she said.

Malo told lottery officials that her first sign of the win happened when she noticed her lottery email “looked a little different than usual.”

She said she hugged and kissed her husband after realizing she won.

“It was definitely an exciting morning,” Malo said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Malo collected her winnings in Raleigh on Thursday, taking home $276,177 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

She said she plans on taking time to decide what to do with the extra money, but would like to take her husband and children on a family vacation.