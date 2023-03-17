CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Your eyes are not deceiving you if you live in Charlotte. The iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in the Queen City for a week and will be stopping by several locations this weekend.

The Wienermobile was first created back in 1936. It has gone through some transformations, but the iconic giant hot dug and bun remain the same. Today there are six Wienermobiles spread across the country.

The drivers of the Wienermobile are recent college graduates. After an interview process and training in Wisconsin, the drivers hit the road for a year crisscrossing different parts of the country.

The inside of the Wienermobile is spacious with at least six seats and working televisions on board.

People in the Charlotte area can get an up-close look at the Wienermobile before it heads to Raleigh on Sunday.

Here are the locations where the Wienermobile will stop:

Friday, March 17

Harris Teeter on Poplar Tent Rd

12 PM – 6 PM

9900 Poplar Tent Rd

Concord, NC 28027

Sunday, March 19

Harris Teeter on Sam Furr Rd

12 PM – 6 PM

5725 Sam Furr Rd

Huntersville, NC 28078