CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Impairment is suspected in a deadly accident that involved a pedestrian last week in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 a.m. last Thursday near 11200 North Tryon Street near the University area. Jay Lynch, 53, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Lynch was walking along the roadway when he stepped into the path of a Ford sedan driven by Paul Hunter, 30, and was struck, according to the police report. Lynch was believed to be impaired, Hunter was not believed to be impaired, and toxicology results are pending.