CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord woman is thanking her lucky stars – and her mother-in-law – after a $5 scratch-off ticket led to a $200,000 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Amanda Wood said her mother-in-law chose the winning Ruby Red 7’s ticket because she “likes the color red.”

I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood said. “I was in shock, you never see that amount of money.

Wood and her mother-in-law picked the winning ticket from the Monroe Discount Beverages on Morgan Mill Road in Monroe.

She took home $142,501 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said Rube Red 7’s debuted in December with six $200,000 prizes. Half of those have yet to be claimed.