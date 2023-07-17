CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A food crisis is gripping Mecklenburg County.

Inside the Loaves and Fishes warehouse in Charlotte, normally stocked shelves are running thin.

“We are definitely in what I would say an emergency situation,” said Tina Postel, CEO of Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays.

The emergency food pantry has been serving primarily Mecklenburg County for 48 years.

This past June, it broke a record that’s no cause for celebration.

During June, the Mecklenburg County network of food pantries provided a week’s worth of groceries to nearly 11,000 people, the highest in that month’s history.

“We are seeing record-high numbers, which is disturbing, Postel said. “There are too many families, seniors on fixed income, and children going hungry these summer months.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Since the pandemic, millions of Americans have struggled with rising inflation, especially at the grocery store. In 2022, buyers saw the largest annual increase in grocery prices since the 1980s.

On top of high prices, millions of Americans were left scrambling after the expiration of pandemic aid, including extra food assistance.

“I think with the economy and the way things are, with jobs and things, I think it is more of a need that people have, and we are just here to help and give some comfort for those in need,” volunteer Sundra Meeks said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Meeks is a volunteer at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church food pantry. Monday, she picked up a load of donated food from Food Lion.

“It is kind of slim pickens’ right now, and a lot of people do rely on Loaves and Fishes,” she said.

Already this year, Postel says the organization has spent over $700,000 on food, $480,000 more than the entire year of 2022.

“This is a plea from me to the Charlotte community to please, if you are not struggling putting food around your table, now is the time that we need you to dig deep and help your fellow neighbors in need,” Postel said.

Postel says Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays are in need of donations and volunteer delivery drivers.

For more information, click here.