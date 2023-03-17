1PM

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking rain as it moves across the Charlotte area Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

We’ll make a run for the mid-60s Friday afternoon as scattered showers move into the Carolinas. Rain will be light to start before picking up in the afternoon and evening. Look for most of the heavy rain to focus south of I-85 this evening as cooler air funnels in.

We’ll be cool this weekend with Saturday hitting the upper 50s and Sunday finishing off the weekend in the low 50s. Monday will kick off the season of Spring with sunny skies and mid-50s.

We’ll rebound above normal through mid-week with the mid-60s and near 70 degrees returning by Wednesday & Thursday of next week.

Today: Mild & Breezy With Scattered Showers. High: 64.

Tonight: Chilly With Showers Tapering Off. Low: 44.