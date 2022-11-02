CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the fourth time in a row, the Federal Interest rate is going up. Those working for lending companies are also on edge because the economy may still be robust, but those in charge of finding money for homes are receiving pink slips.

However, some are not surprised by this recent increase.

“People would like to cut back, it’s very very hard to do so,” says Jacob Channel, senior economist with Lending Tree. “For example, if your basic necessities, your groceries, things like that. If they just cost more money and you need them to survive, you can’t really reduce your budget.”

One thing people can cut back on is refinancing a home or searching for a new place to live. People are holding on to those big down payments, and that is leading to lending companies and banks laying off staff.

Since July, Wells Fargo has let go over 200 people in its mortgage lending department, Lending Tree closed an office in Indiana reducing staff by 64 positions, then further reduced the staff by 20% more.

“While I won’t say the labor market is grinding to a halt,” adds Channel. “I do think, especially for lenders, we are probably seeing a more significant slowdown than what maybe what we are seeing in the broader economy.”

A week before the general election the White House is not commenting on the latest increase, but the chair of the Federal Reserve says it will take resolve and patience.

“You see from our forecast and others that it will take some time for inflation to come down,” says Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell. “It will take time we think.”

Economists agree and say it may be a while before mortgage interest rates fall below 7%, but business is still out there.

“While we may see right now a decrease in demand for things like mortgages and other types of debt,” says Channel. “Certainly, some people will continue to buy and hopefully over time it will probably return.”