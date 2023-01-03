STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The U.S. Department of Education gave Iredell-Statesville Schools a grant for over $17 million to offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years.

The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the agency. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety with 22 new school-based therapists with clinical licensure.

“We are excited to receive this funding to expand our school-based mental health program and continue our crisis services,” Executive Director of Student Services Kelly Marcy said.

Marcy learned of the grant award in late 2022.

“We have created a comprehensive mental health plan for students over the past four years, and receiving this grant allows us to continue to focus on student needs,” Marcy said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Project RESOLVE will allow the district to recruit and retain experienced school-based providers to work within individual school buildings across Iredell County. The project works toward lowering anxiety and violence in students and increasing emotional management.