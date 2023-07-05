(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you board a flight, are you one of those passengers who looks like they just rolled out of bed?

Do you arrive wearing sweats or PJ’s? Or are you donned in Daisy Dukes and crop tops?

We’ve all seen those passengers, and if you’re not one of them, perhaps you dress more appropriately.

The question is, what defines “appropriate”? Should airlines require passengers to observe a dress code?

Studies suggest passengers that dress up are more likely not to act up.

A new report by the International Air Transport Association reveals unruly passenger incidents rose worldwide by 37 percent in 2022 from previous years. Is it a coincidence that this bad behavior seems to go hand-in-glove with bad taste in airline attire?

Gone are the days passengers would dress up to take a flight. Business suits, ties, jackets and dresses were the norm. Back then, airline customers wore dress shoes — no sneakers or flip flops.

Septuagenarian Carol Quinn remembers those days well.

“Since then, the whole world has gone casual, so you can’t really blame passengers for dressing the way they do today,” she said.

According to author Christopher Elliott, who publishes a travel journal, there is compelling research linking behavior and attire. His research reveals that well-dressed people never cause drama on flights. Pilots report the troublemakers are the ones that look like they just rolled out of bed.

Most passengers don’t read the fine print, so they aren’t aware of airline guidelines in their contracts or conditions of carriage. They state passengers must behave and dress appropriately and respectfully. That means no bare feet or offensive odors.

Lewd, obscene or offensive attire can be grounds to be denied boarding, as well as bad hygiene.

And it may pay to tidy up a bit before boarding. Images on major airlines’ websites show passengers in button-down shirts and blouses instead of T-shirts.

Well-dressed passengers tend to get more benefits and upgrades.

So the next time you head to the airport, you may want to rethink those sweats and PJ’s.

Spiff up before you step up to the gate for a better flying experience for all.