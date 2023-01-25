CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Activists in Charlotte protested rising home rent costs by going straight to corporate offices Wednesday afternoon.

Protestors from a group called Renters Rising took their message to the lobby of the corporate office of Invitation Homes in north Charlotte.

They’re demanding that corporate landlords put a 3% cap on rent increases, give them a grievance process, and they also don’t want to be priced out from buying a home.

No one answered the door when protestors aggressively banged on it inside the lobby of Invitation Homes Wednesday, but that did not stop the crowd.

“We will not leave until we get answers, we will not leave, we will not leave,” the crowd chanted.

Action NC and other community activists staged a protest Wednesday because they’re fed up with increasing rent prices.

“It makes me feel terrible to know that other families are dealing with the same thing we are, living in substandard living conditions,” said Jake Lineberger, a renter. “It is not fair whatsoever.”

Lineberger says he’s been renting with Invitation Homes for four years in south Charlotte, and with each new lease, he says his rent goes up $200.

“It is hard for us to find people who will allow us to become first-time homeowners,” said Lineberger. “We’ve tried numerous times but to no avail, and we are stuck in this vicious cycle of rent increases and not being able to find other ways of living.”

A national director of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America says corporate landlords like Invitation Homes need to release their properties back to homeowners who live in the homes, and people need the choice to rent with the option to buy.

“What’s happening with these corporate landlords is they’re starting another mortgage crisis,” said Erick Exum with NACA. “They’re gobbling up all of the affordable housing in low and moderate, particularly Latin American and Black neighborhoods, making it virtually unattainable for homeownership in these communities.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Protestors were asked to leave by security.

Now, protestors are left wondering if the corporations will hear them.

“If we don’t get no housing, they don’t get no peace; if we don’t get no housing, they don’t get no peace,” the protestors chanted.

'IT'S NOT FAIR' 🏡🙅‍♂️ | Protestors from a group called Renters Rising took their message to the lobby of the corporate office of Invitation Homes in north Charlotte. Story: https://t.co/JSnEHtSoIN @RobinKanady pic.twitter.com/Sr3zvusMcq — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) January 26, 2023

The National Rental Home Council sent us a statement saying they met with Renters Rising, the group doing the protests Wednesday, twice in recent months. They will continue to meet with the group to discuss issues.

The group told us that the protestors were throwing items at the office building Wednesday, but Queen City News did not see that during the protests today.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the location on the outside to keep a check on things.