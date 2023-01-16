CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is on trial over its handling of sexual assault claims. The lawsuit, filed by a woman referred to as “Jane Doe,” seeks damages exceeding $75,000.

The victim details the allegations in her lawsuit, filed in 2018. She claims those who were supposed to protect her ignored her cries for help.

The lawsuit documents the following texts:

“Help me.” “Call the cops.” “Somebody go to officer lee.” “I’m so scared.”

“Seriously go to officer lee.” “Quit calling me; He’s watching me.” “Please I’m being serious.” “IDK WHERE WE ARE.” “Guys I’m being serious; I’m really scared; Nobody is helping.”

These are some of Jane Doe’s multiple texts during an alleged abduction and sexual assault at Myers Park High School in November 2015.

The woman, now in her 20s, claims she was 17 when her School Safety Resource Officer witnessed an 18-year-old student pull her into the woods and did nothing to stop it.

The girl pleaded to friends and family over text to reach out for help, and at one point, said she was “scared” and “nobody is helping.”

While in the woods, Jane Doe says the man sexually attacked her. Only when her parents contacted CMS did two officers search and locate the two students.

The plaintiff further alleges despite her obvious distress, the resource officer questioned her in the front seat of his patrol car with the assailant — only referred to as Q.W. — seated directly behind her. She says they dissuaded her from initiating an investigation.

In March last year, Nikki Wombell spoke before the school board about the sexual assault in the woods surrounding Myers Park High School, but her reports fell on deaf ears.

“I got to school with my assailants. They go about their day like normal. I sit next to boys who have harassed and assaulted me for years,” she said.

Now, she’s one of many spearheading changes in how CMS handles sexual assault cases.