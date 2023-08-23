CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte couple had the same reaction when they found out they won a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

“When I checked the ticket, my jaw dropped,” he said. “I got my wife to check the ticket, and her jaw dropped as well.”

Nickolas Neal bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket from the 7-Eleven on West Trade Street and claimed his prize Wednesday. He says the two will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to St. Lucia in December.

“We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on,” Neal said.

After taxes, the couple took home $71,252.

Aside from the St. Lucia trip, Neal says he will pay some bills and save the rest of the winnings.