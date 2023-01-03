CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Clarence D. Armbrister announced he would retire as Johnson C. Smith University president in June.

Armbrister, the school’s 14th president, said he planned the retirement. He came to the school in 2018 and will stay as Senior Advisor to the new president through early 2024.

President Clarence D. Armbrister has announced he will retire in June after a more than five-year, successful tenure. https://t.co/v2kN2GwEOF pic.twitter.com/vLuPWPtA66 — Johnson C. Smith U. (@JCSUniversity) January 3, 2023

“It is a bittersweet moment for me and my family because we love this university and the unparalleled opportunities HBCUs like ours provide for thousands of students across the country each year,” Armbrister said in a letter Tuesday to faculty, staff and students.

The school’s board of trustees announced they would begin a search for his predecessor.

Armbrister helped raise the school’s public profile while leading J.C. Smith through the pandemic, among other challenges. He also helped secure the single most significant financial commitment of more than $80 million to help fund a strategic plan adopted by the board in 2021.

Board of Trustees Chairman Steven Boyd praised Armbrister’s “unique skill set, tireless work ethic (and) financial acumen.”

Boyd pledged to “continue and complete the journey and vision established by President Armbrister, to become a Top 10 HBCU.”

The board expects a new president in place by fall for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Also, the university said it hired new deans for its four colleges, who will play a key role in helping to execute the university’s strategic plan.

Dubbed the “Gold(en) Blueprint,” in a nod to the school’s colors, the plan rests on four pillars:

strengthening academic excellence

delivering strong career outcomes for students and companies

creating educational pathways in partnership with other institutions, from community colleges to graduate-level programs

improving recruitment and retention of students – many of whom are the first in their families to go to college

Armbrister grounded his leadership in focusing on the “four Rs” – resources, recruitment, retention, and rigor.

The president also talked about experiential learning through corporate partnerships that would lead graduates into high-paying jobs. Armbrister participated in and led various business and civic activities, which helped secure unprecedented support through the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.