KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Fire Department Firefighter Matt Goodman died while off duty early Saturday morning, the Kannapolis Fire Department announced.

Goodman was assigned to Ladder 34, at Station 3, in the Royal Oaks community of Kannapolis, officials said. He was also affiliated with several volunteer fire departments in Iredell County.

“We ask that you keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve Matt and remember his years of dedicated service to our city and our surrounding communities,” Tracy Winecoff, Kannapolis Fire Chief, said.

The circumstances of Goodman’s death are unknown at this time.