LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Kershaw man after they learned of his drug trafficking operation after a break-in attempt on Thursday.

Around 2:53 a.m., deputies visited 204 Artemis Place to find 39-year-old resident Darrell DShawn Shropshire with two handguns and a gunshot wound to his right leg. Shropshire said his barking dog alerted him to three men breaking into an outbuilding next to his house. The men exchanged gunfire, and Shropshire got shot.

Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services treated the man for a non-life-threatening wound and transported him to a medical facility for treatment.

Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and the sheriff’s office crime scene unit responded to the call and secured the scene.

During an initial search, investigators found drug-related evidence and secured a second search warrant for narcotics. Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force agents found and seized 287 grams of suspected Cocaine, 142 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 217 grams of suspected Marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. They also seized several firearms and $18,939 in cash.

After the search, authorities sought charges against Shropshire with the following crimes:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (nine counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School/Park.

Shropshire is not in custody yet. His photograph and a photograph of the items seized are attached.

Officials later said another man likely suffered a gunshot wound. Later that morning, a Chesterfield County man was transported to a medical facility to get treatment for his non-life-threatening injury. The injury connected that man to Shropshire’s home break-in.

Investigators are actively investigating the burglary and shootings to identify all those involved and determine appropriate charges for the events at Shropshire’s home.

“This incident kept us very busy yesterday,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We were on scene in Kershaw and in Chesterfield County and sent personnel to a hospital in Charlotte.”

Faile said he was confident in “our investigators will identify all those involved, and we intend to make appropriate charges against all those who participated.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: Dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.