CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This week starts Black Breastfeeding Week. Its genesis came about as a way to highlight challenges and disparities in breastfeeding rates among Black women and help break down barriers.

There’s one Charlotte woman who has dedicated her career to doing just that. Tahysha McClain is a lactation consultant with Atrium Health in South End.

“I’m here to give you the confidence and education to know it is possible. Breastfeeding is natural but it’s not easy,” McClain said.

She’s helped countless mothers like Lisa Delva on their breastfeeding journey. Delva met McClain not long after her son, Giovanni, was born five months ago. She was ready to give up on breastfeeding before she met McClain.

“It’s not really talked about in the Black culture for Black women,” explained Delva as she rocked her baby boy. “When you’re struggling, you don’t really talk about it. People may not have access, so it was important for me to share my story and encourage others to step out of their comfort zone.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only one in four infants is exclusively breastfed as recommended by the time they are six months old. More than three-quarters of Black infants are ever breastfed which is well below the national average of 83 percent.

Increased breastfeeding

“I always tell my families to ask for help. As Black women, we carry a badge that we are strong and can do it by ourselves. ‘Sis, you don’t have to do it by yourself,’” McClain explained.

Time and access to resources often keep women from breastfeeding. McClain works to break down those barriers. She says the health benefits support both the mother and baby.

“When we talk about the black community or marginalized community, (in the) long term you’re reducing your chances of obesity and heart disease and those are critical concerns that plague that community,” McClain explained.

“I’m eating good because of you,” said Delva to her son who smiled back up at his mom.

Giovanni is growing every day.

“If it doesn’t work at least you tried to get the information and the resources,” said Delva. While she knows breastfeeding may not be a perfect fit for everyone she’s thankful for her family’s new cheerleader, McClain.

This theme for this year is Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents.