WILSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A year after shots were fired in Wilson, North Carolina, remembering that day is still tough for the Lake Norman Blue Squad

“As a coach, as a dad, as a fan of the sport, and then on top of that being the guy that is tasked with taking care of these 12 boys. Yeah, it weighed heavily,” said coach Steven Treffiletti.

“Last year was kind of scary,” added shortstop, Cameron Treffiletti. “It was my first time going there and then that happened. We didn’t get to play a lot of games. But it was just scary.”

Not every player was on the team this year, but a majority of them were. The 8 and 9-year-old boys worked their way back to Wilson, North Carolina for the state tournament. But first, they had to get reacquainted as Steve Triffiletti calls it.

“We wanted these boys to see if we could win, and not let last year win,” added Treffiletti.

The first sign they could win, was the night before the first game, as the team walked onto the field for practice.

“We looked up and there was just the most beautiful defined rainbow literally just encompassing the complex,” added Steve Treffiletti. “And we just sat there in awe. We smiled and we hugged. One of the outspoken coaches just kind of laughed and said ‘Somebody’s got us.'”

The team went on to win the first game 31 to zero. Then they won another and then fought back through the loser’s bracket all the way to winning the state title.

“The team played great the whole entire time,” said Cameron. “Might have been a couple of bad plays but then we kept fighting.”

Last year the team was honored as the Charlotte Knights Dream Team because of what took place on the field and the tournament being canceled. This year, they come back after finishing a mission.

“Something that will be with me forever,” said Cameron.

The saying goes you can’t have the rainbows without the rain. This was a storm no one wanted for this team. But 2023 has defined the word team for Lake Norman, and taking the field one more time at Truist will be a dream realized.

“That’s where I think it will really hit us, the adults,” said Steve Treffiletti. “The coaches to look at these guys and go ‘We did it.'”